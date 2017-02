Public schools in Mission, Chilliwack and the Fraser-Cascade school districts remain closed today.

"There were significant amounts of freezing rain that fell overnight creating icy conditions throughout Chilliwack and continuing to cause unsafe condition at our schools," reads an alert on the Chilliwack school district 33 website.

The Mission public schools website says there are "many safety concerns at and around the schools."

Abbotsford, Langley and Surrey public schools are all open today.