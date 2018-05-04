Public hearings planned for Vancouver police officers accused in separate cases

An adjudicator has been appointed to oversee a public hearing for a Vancouver police inspector accused of discreditable conduct involving a female special constable.

The Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner says it received allegations last year against Insp. John de Haas, and following an investigation, determined a public hearing is the best form of review.

The earlier decision from the commission said de Haas was accused of slapping the female officer on the buttocks at a Vancouver police graduation ceremony last April, and he offered an apology to her when she confronted him at the time.

The decision says a disciplinary proceeding later proposed that de Haas be suspended from duty for five days without pay and take refresher training in respectful conduct in the workplace.

The commissioner announced Friday that retired provincial court judge Carol Baird Ellan will oversee the public hearing, which has yet to be scheduled.

A separate public hearing has also been announced for Vancouver Const. Viet Hoang who is accused of abuse of authority after a civilian complained he was searched without sufficient cause.