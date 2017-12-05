Recreational pot sold in British Columbia will be sold at both public and privately run stores, the provincial government says.

Solicitor General Mike Farnworth made several announcements Tuesday morning about what the future of recreational pot would be in B.C. ahead of the federal government's anticipated legalization of the drug in July 2018.

He also announced the minimum age to purchase pot would be 19.

The provincial Liquor Distribution Branch will handle wholesale distribution.

Farnworth said the decisions announced Tuesday were shaped by input from over 48,000 British Columbians received by the province over recent months.

"It's clear that British Columbians support the priorities of protecting young people, health and safety, keeping the criminal element out of cannabis and keeping roads safe, which will guide the province in developing B.C.'s regulatory framework for non-medical cannabis," he said in a release.

He said the province also solicited input from local governments before crafting the rules.