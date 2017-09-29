Since former paramedic Lisa Jennings' life fell apart after a PTSD-triggering incident on the job in 2014, she's been pushing for better support for first responders. Three years later, the B.C. government is finally planning to change the law to make that happen.

Jennings and others have been urging the province to add a so-called 'presumptive clause' to the Workers Compensation Act, meaning first responders wouldn't have to prove that their post-traumatic stress disorder is a result of the job.

It would be understood that first responders are routinely exposed to traumatic events that could trigger PTSD.

'Help is on the way,' says minister

Labour Minister Harry Bains says changes, including the addition of the presumptive clause — already a part of law in other provinces, including Alberta, Manitoba and Ontario — are in now the works.

"Help is on the way. As soon as we can put the legislation together, we are going to proceed with this," said Bains.

"Every day is too long for those who are suffering, it's a very, very stressful and serious illness — they need help now. Some help is available now through WorkSafe, although many people are not satisfied and I understand that," he said.

"It is a very, very serious situation and I acknowledge that.

"I acknowledge many good people have lost their lives as a result of this, and no worker and their family should be subject to that," said Bains.

Bains added that changes will aim to emphasize prevention, hopefully leading to fewer cases of PTSD.

Lives being lost

Jennings said she became suicidal in the throes of PTSD when she was living out of her vehicle and fighting a drawn-out battle with WorkSafe to prove her condition was a result of her job.

She has been working with other first responders with PTSD and their families through her group, You Are Not Alone PTSD B.C.

And she has been collecting data from police and fire departments, as well as families of first responders who have taken their own lives.

While her accounts can't be corroborated by CBC News, she says a majority of first responders who took their lives this year had PTSD WorkSafe B.C. claims denied or delayed.

"How many of us have to die before people realize we're sick? When you're calling 9-1-1, we're going to be there, and we're killing ourselves to do it," said Jennings of paramedics.

"We're killing ourselves to save lives."

"We need the presumptive clause and we need it now," she said.

WorkSafe B.C. reported 133 PTSD claims from first responders in 2016. There are a few different ways for claims to be resolved, but 66 claims were allowed and 20 were denied.

In a statement, WorkSafe B.C. said it provides various supports for workers who are suicidal or struggling psychologically, including a 24-hour crisis line for injured workers and their families.

Bains said he's consulted WorkSafe BC and believes any additional cost due to an increase in approved claims won't be a problem.

"Cost isn't going to stop me because the priority of the workers health and safety is the number one priority," he said.

Bains declined to give a specific timeline for his new bill.

