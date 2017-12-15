B.C. will launch a comprehensive review of its coastal ferry service in January 2018 to "evaluate its performance in meeting the needs of ferry users and British Columbia's coastal communities."

A release from the province says the review will also seek to identify what improvements can be made to the existing model and the Coastal Ferry Services Contract between the BC Ferry Corporation and the Province of B.C.

It will examine whether the contracted ferry services are being provided for in a manner that supports the public interest, and look for ways to reduce costs without impacting the services currently provided.

The review will also consider what changes to the price cap and regulatory model would be optimal, particularly for communities that depend on the ferry service.

The province said the review will not consider bringing BC Ferries back into government.

The review's final report is set to be delivered to government by June 2018.