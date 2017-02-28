The B.C. government came under pressure today to prevent clinics that pay for blood products from launching new operations in the province.

NDP health critic Judy Darcy said only government intervention can ban the private plasma clinics from opening and draining the supply of blood at volunteer donor clinics.

"What we're raising here, which the World Health Organization has said for years, is we need to move quickly toward a 100 per cent voluntary system," she said. "This government is moving in the opposite direction."

Darcy was joined at the legislature by members of the B.C. Health Coalition who collected more than 6,000 signatures on a petition calling for an immediate ban on the pay-for-plasma clinics.

Health Minister Terry Lake said he is not aware of any imminent arrival of a private clinic, and adds more than 80 per cent of B.C.'s current supply of plasma arrives from private facilities in the United States.

Health minister open to pay-for-plasma clinics

Lake published an editorial last April in the Vancouver Sun entitled "Pay-for-plasma poses no threat," in which he expressed openness toward such companies looking to establish themselves in B.C., as long as quality and safety are assured.

However, he says the government is more concerned with providing reliable blood services to patients than becoming embroiled in an ideological debate about who supplies blood products.

"Without paid donations, paid plasma, we would not be able to meet the needs of Canadians and British Columbians," he said.

"That's our No. 1 concern, making sure we can provide these life-saving plasma proteins for people."

Outside of the legislature, Andrew Cumming, a haemophiliac who contracted hepatitis C and HIV from tainted blood, says paying people for plasma leads to concerns about the safety of the products.

A spokesman for privately run Canadian Plasma Resources says the company is considering opening a clinic in B.C. but has no firm plans at the moment.