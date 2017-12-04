The provincial government announced Monday it will create more than 3,800 new licensed child-care spaces at a cost of $33 million, which it says will help "thousands" of families.

Children and Family Development Minister Katrine Conroy made the announcement at the YMCA child-care centre in Vancouver's Woodwards building and was joined by fellow NDP MLAs Katrina Chen and Melanie Mark .

Conroy, in a news release, said the 3,806 spaces will come from 103 projects in 52 communities.

"We are speeding up the creation of new child-care spaces to address years of pent-up demand for child care," she said.

The government says the 3,800 spaces will focus on areas of greatest need: infant and toddler spaces, spaces on school grounds or in community hubs, "inclusive spaces in child-development centres," Indigenous child care and employer-based spaces.

More to come