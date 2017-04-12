A tiny community east of Prince George, with a population of fewer than six people, has convinced the provincial government to start looking after a homemade road that, until now, has been maintained by volunteers.

The Ministry of Transportation will manage Penny Street, a 12 kilometre road connecting Penny, B.C., to the nearby communities of Longworth and Sinclair Mills.

The road was built in the 1990s by a pair of former residents who still have property they visit and who wanted to provide a better way for people to get into Penny in the lead-up to a community reunion.

Clarence Boudreau points to a storm drain installed to create culverts. (Wil Fundal/CBC)

Since then, Clarence Boudreau and Bob Gobbi have been hauling gravel, grading the dirt and building culverts to maintain the road — all on their own dime.

Driving to Penny wasn't always an option

When the unincorporated community was built, it had no road leading there. People took the train or crossed the Fraser River by boat.

Gobbi says changing that took a lot of work.

"The brush and all that was laying on the road. I had to cut a whole bunch of them," he said. "It was a real workout."

Residents parked on one side and took a boat across the Fraser River. (Wil Fundal/CBC)

Boudreau used his personal gravel truck to do the road work, costing him roughly $100 of fuel every time it was used

"And it [the fuel] was gone at the end of the day. It was gone — a real gas guzzler that was," he said.

Road considered 'non-status'

The road runs alongside the CN Rail tracks and forest company Carrier Lumber also has nearby operations.

Bruce Easton, CN Rail's senior manager of engineering, said his employees used the road so often the company decided to help with fuel costs.

"Not sure for how many years now, but CN annually arranged to have a supply of fuel dropped off for the locals to maintain their road," wrote Easton.

Due to its origins, the road is considered 'non-status,' meaning no official agencies are responsible for it.

In recent years, people from Penny have been calling on the provincial government to take over its maintenance.

Bob Gobbi remembers snowshoeing while building the road. (Wil Fundal/CBC)

Province promises action

After a petition went live asking for the province's help, the Ministry of Transportation and Penny residents came to an agreement.

"[We] will work with our local highway maintenance contractor, YRB Road and Bridge, to provide basic maintenance on the road for the next two years," said the ministry in a statement.

"This access traverses through sections of private land, and there are complicated access issues involved in road status."

Clarence Boudreau says he's hopeful the promises made will be kept.

If not, "then we'll be talking [to people] that'll help us out. That's the way we would have to go again."