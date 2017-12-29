A protester was arrested at the Kinder Morgan tank farm in Burnaby early Friday morning, after police say he got inside a fenced-off area and pushed a security guard.

Burnaby RCMP say they were called to the 8000 block of Shellmont Street at about 4:30 a.m. When they arrived, they saw a crowd gathered around the scene.

"The male was in the process of causing damage to the guard shack inside the gated fenced area," Mounties said in a press release.

In a video posted on Facebook, activists allege the security guard was refusing to let the protester out of the shack.

Police say they will be recommending charges of assault, break and enter, and mischief, and asking for conditions that include prohibiting the suspect from the area upon his release.

A spokesperson for Kinder Morgan said the company is cooperating with the RCMP investigation.

The oil and gas giant's $7.4-billion Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project has been the subject of sustained protest from environmentalists and Indigenous groups.