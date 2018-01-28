Yoga instructor Wayne Porterfield credits yoga for helping him get through his prostate cancer diagnosis, and for regaining strength and confidence during his rehabilitation.

"It's a challenging time," Porterfield said. "Having that diagnosis is pretty scary for a lot of men."

Now, he's offering a yoga program designed specifically for men dealing with or recovering from the disease.

"We're really introducing yoga in terms of helping them to recover and to more quickly move through the process," he said.

Wayne Porterfield used yoga to help him through his prostate cancer diagnosis. He is now teaching other men how to do the same. (Wayne Porterfield)

Porterfield had a radical prostatectomy — the removal of the prostate gland. He told CBC's Doug Herbert he was worried that his movement and strength might be affected by the surgery.

He used yoga before and after the diagnosis and procedure to build his strength and gain confidence in his body, and he hopes other men in a similar situation will consider doing the same.

"It helps to keep everything strong so you can recover more quickly," he said.

The program was designed by researchers at the University of Calgary who were looking for specific poses that would aid people coping with prostate cancer.

Porterfield said the program uses props like chairs and the wall to assist with gentle poses.

"It's from a fundamental level building men's strength," Porterfield said.

Not only does the course offer the ability to improve and maintain health, it also gives people who share this condition the chance to share their experiences and build camaraderie.

"I'm hoping to create a community and dialogue for men going through the same process," Porterfield said.

With files from Doug Herbert

