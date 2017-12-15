Kelowna residents will be spending 3.6 per cent more on property taxes next year to help fund what's been billed as a 'safety budget' for 2018.

Protective services in the city will be ramped up with 12 new firefighters, nine new RCMP positions, a new fire truck, as well as renovations to the current firehall.

Kelowna mayor Colin Basran says there also will be investments made in transportation.

"We've heard from our community that it's getting more and more difficult to get around," Basran told Daybreak South host, Chris Walker.

Basran says the city is also spending $3.3 million to upgrade its information systems.

"A lot of people I talk to are wanting more access to city services online so this will allow us to be able to get with the times," he said.

The mayor says he ultimately wants to keep taxes down as much as possible, but not if would mean putting off important projects.

"We have an immediate need in our community and by putting it off it's only going to increase the burden on future councils and future generations in our community," said Basran.

