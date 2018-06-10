Audio

Calls for action after international student hit and killed on highway near college campus in Prince George, B.C.

People are mourning the death of an international student at the College of New Caledonia. Sandeep Kaur was struck by a vehicle on Highway 9, just meters from the college's Prince George campus Wednesday. The death is resonating both with the college campus, and with the city's large community of people with links to India. And it has sparked a conversation about pedestrian safety in the city, and the support offered to international students who arrive in here. Carolina de Ryk speaks to CNC Studnets' Union organizer Harman Dandiwal and business owner and community organizer TJ Grewal about their effort to support Kaur's family in India, and improve safety for other new arrivals. 14:41

