B.C. College of Veterinarians bans declawing of cats

Cats in B.C. have one less reason to hide under the dresser when they sense they have an upcoming trip to the vet.

On Tuesday, the College of Veterinarians of B.C. officially banned the practice of partial digital amputation, also known as onychectomy, or declawing.

A statement issued by the college said the practice would be banned immediately for domestic cats, except when medically necessary.

"Elective and non-therapeutic declawing is ethically problematic and not an appropriate means of dealing with feline behaviour issues," the statement said.

An unhappy cat gets its nails trimmed. The Canadian Veterinary Medical Association has condemned declawing domestic cats, saying the practice causes unnecessary and avoidable pain. (Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press)

The move brings the province in line with the recommendation of the Canadian Veterinary Medical Association, which has condemned the practice.

But since the CVMA does not regulate vets, the practice had still been permitted in B.C. Nova Scotia's college had already banned it.

Declawing will still be allowed for several reasons, including a biopsy for diagnosis, severe trauma or medical conditions affecting the health of the nail.