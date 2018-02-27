A typo in the prison file of Jarrod Bacon has allowed the notorious gangster to successfully argue to have the cancellation of his statutory release overturned.

The decision means Bacon will likely receive a second statutory release from a Quebec prison in June of this year.

In 2012, he was sentenced to 12 years minus time served, after he was caught trying to smuggle 100 kilograms of cocaine into B.C, which translated to a sentence of nine years and two months, .

The convoluted sequence of events is the result of Bacon's original prison sentence being incorrectly recorded as seven years and two months.

Bacon is the middle of three brothers who were allegedly involved in a deadly gang war in the Lower Mainland.

Because of the typo, Bacon was mistakenly granted statutory release from prison 16 months earlier than he should have been — Feb. 11, 2017 instead of the correct date of June 14, 2018.

In July of 2017, Bacon was intercepted by officers in an undisclosed strip club known to be frequented by members of organized crime, which led to his statutory release being revoked.

However, in a Parole Board of Canada Appeal Divisions decision dated Feb. 21, 2018, parole board members H. Bruce and S. Dubreuil both agreed with Bacon's argument that because he should never have been out of prison in the first place, the Parole Board of Canada had no authority to revoke his release.

Jarrod Bacon's statutory release should have been June 14, 2018, based on serving two-thirds of his nine year, two month sentence. ((CBC))

"Whether the Board was aware of this error or not, your statutory release was thus contrary to the [Corrections and Conditional Release Act] and was thus null ab initio as the Board's jurisdiction could not have been triggered," said the document.

"It should be considered as if it never occurred and without any effect in law."

Under Canadian law, offenders are entitled to statutory release into the community after serving two-thirds of their sentence.

The Parole Board of Canada has yet to respond to a CBC News request for an interview.

Bacon is a past member of the Bacon Brothers and Red Scorpions gang and has been associated with members of the Hells Angels.

His younger brother, Jamie Bacon, was charged in the 2007 Surrey Six slayings, which left six dead in a Surrey highrise.

The eldest brother, Jonathan Bacon, was killed in a targeted shooting in Kelowna in 2011.