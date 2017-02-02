February is Black History Month, and the Vancouver International Film Festival is marking it with its annual Black History Month film series.

A highlight of the series will be a viewing of one of the most-noted live concert movies of all time: Prince's Sign o' The Times, a 1987 film in support of the album of the same name.

Vancouver musician Tonye Aganaba is one person who's very excited about the rare opportunity to see the film.

"When I saw this film was in [the festival] I was completely taken aback. I didn't think it was something they would cover or pay attention to," she told On The Coast host Stephen Quinn.

"My whole life has been focused around R&B, soul, funk, hip-hop, jazz, blues, fusion, all that kinda stuff. To see that kind of movie get this kind of press and push is making me really happy."

Aganaba says Sign o' The Times showcases black music, and through many of the supporting artists, music by black women.

Vancouver-based singer-songwriter Tonye Aganaba says Sign o' The Times showcases black music, including the music of black women. (Leigh Righton)

"Prince is responsible for so much … he swayed the lines between gender so fluidly, and that was totally okay," she said.

"It gave room and space to other artists, other musicians, other music lovers and just music listeners to come out of that shell a little bit more and just be their true authentic selves."

Aganaba says telling black stories is important, especially in a city like Vancouver that has a smaller black community than many large North American cities.

"We are few and far between, but those of us who are here do get together, we do try and pull the community together," she said.

"We say we're a very multicultural city, and in a lot of ways I can see why people think we are, but that multiculturalism doesn't make a melting pot. People are very segregated."

Sign o' The Times screens at Vancity Theatre on Feb. 5 as part of VIFF's Black History Month film series.

With files from CBC Radio One's On the Coast

