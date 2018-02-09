If you are a customer of Pacific Northern Gas in Prince Rupert, you may want to cut down on your consumption, the company says.

Pacific Northern Gas says a pressure drop in its pipeline between Terrace and Prince Rupert was discovered Wednesday and crews are repairing the damaged portion of the line.

Those repairs could last through the weekend.

"There have been no gas service interruptions, however, PNG is asking the residents of Prince Rupert and Port Edward to reduce their natural gas use until further notice," a statement from the company read.

"This includes turning down your thermostat — especially if you are away from your home — and limiting usage of hot water in showers/baths."

The company says it's not clear what caused the damage or how long it will take to fix.

The company says they are making all efforts to avoid a gas outage and says there are backup plans in the event the repairs take longer than expected.