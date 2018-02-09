Even though temperatures are positively chilly in the north coast city, residents of Prince Rupert have been urged to reduce their natural gas use because of a problem with the sole line into town.

Pacific Northern Gas says a pressure drop in its pipeline between Terrace and Prince George was discovered Wednesday and crews are scrambling to repair a section that sustained damage.

"They've just asked that users in Prince Rupert just reduce their natural gas use," said Adrianne Lovric, a spokesperson for AltaGas, which owns Pacific Northern.

"There are backup plans in place should the repairs take longer than planned. But … we're hoping to get crews in there right away to make the repairs.

"It's all weather permitting … the weather has been quite miserable up there."

The company says it's not clear what caused the damage or how long it will take to fix, but says at this point, there have been no supply interruptions.

Lovric says the pipeline serves 2,800 customers in Prince Rupert and nearby Port Edward.

There are no concerns for environmental damage from the incident, she said, and all appropriate authorities have been notified about what she calls a "rare" situation.

Lovric says crews were deployed Thursday and more information should be available Friday.