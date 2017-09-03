Canada's second-largest container shipping terminal is closed after what authorities at the Port of Prince Rupert are referring to only as an "incident."

Northern Health confirmed four workers from the Fairview Container Terminal were sent to the Prince Rupert hospital Sunday morning and were released shortly afterward.

"There's no spill right now, it's just an incident," said port spokesperson Caroline Keddy. She would not elaborate.

Keddy said the incident was contained within port land and property, and hoped to learn more from DP World, the company that owns the container terminal.

"The workers are okay," said Robert Ashton, president of the International Longshore Workers Union. Ashton said he didn't know the nature of the incident, adding there is an investigation.

"The terminal is shut down for the time being. Longshoremen are not running the terminal right now," he said.

The expansion of the Fairview container terminal at the Port of Prince Rupert makes it the second-largest container handling facility in Canada, trailing only Delta, B.C. (Prince Rupert Port Authority)

Second largest container port

The completion of the expansion of the Fairview Container Terminal was cause for celebration in the Central Coast town last week.

The major upgrade expanded the port's handling capacity by more than 50 per cent and made it the second-largest container handling facility in Canada.

The port is known to be a reliable entry point for companies that need their goods to arrive on time, according to Mark Szakonyi, editor of the ocean shipping publication, Journal of Commerce.

He said because the Prince Rupert Port has been consistently reliable, companies have started shipping more goods through the northern port.

With files from Andrew Kurjata