Police say this man threatened Bank of Montreal staff in Prince Rupert B.C. with a weapon before fleeing with money. (Prince Rupert RCMP)

Police in Prince Rupert B.C. are seeking tips after they say a masked man entered a Bank of Montreal on Friday, threatened staff with a weapon and walked off with cash.

It happened around 1:00 p.m. PT at the branch on the corner of 2nd Avenue West and 3rd Street.

Police say the suspect fled the bank through the bank's front doors and headed north before turning east down an alley.

RCMP are asking anyone with information about the robbery to call Prince Rupert RCMP at 250-627-0700 or Crime stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).