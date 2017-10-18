Homicide investigators are now part of a fatal incident in Prince Rupert, B.C.

According to an RCMP release, early Wednesday morning officers responded to a home in the 400 block of 9th Avenue West for a report of a stabbing.

When they arrived around 2 a.m. PT, Mounties arrested a teen male, and found a man and a woman, both 69, with injuries.

Despite treatment from emergency crews, the male victim died. The woman is now be treated in hospital with serious injuries.

"The investigation is still in its early stages, but we will be looking at what happened," said Prince Rupert RCMP Sgt. Jagdev Uppal.

"We just want the public to be aware that we don't believe there's anybody at risk at this time."

Nearby school

The incident occurred just metres from a nearby middle school.

"The district is ensuring that all the staff members are aware of the incident," said School District 52 Superintendent Ken Minette.

"We have a deep awareness that there's a likelihood that some children will be in the know."

He says school counselors are on hand to help students.

"[Incidents like these] can be very, very extremely difficult situations for students to deal with," Minette added.

Major crime investigators from Prince George, B.C. have been deployed to assist in the investigation.

The 17-year-old suspect remains in custody pending charges.

