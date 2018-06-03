Prince Rupert, B.C. says goodbye to 1907 church

A former community mainstay in Prince Rupert, B.C. closed its doors this week after 110 years of service.

Carol Hadland, a church elder at the First Presbyterian Church, has been coming to the church for almost 65 years. She says the church, which held its first service in 1907, has spent its final years as a mostly empty heritage building.

"I'm sad that this is the way, not only for our church, but other churches within town too because of the lack of people coming," Hadland said.

Listen to Carol Hadland's interview on CBC's Daybreak North:

The First Presbyterian Church in Prince Rupert, which had its first service in 1907, has closed due to low attendance. 5:14

Churches across the country have seen declining memberships — with some notable exceptions.

Many have been forced to reckon with their aging facilities. For example, in B.C., the United Church has partnered with the provincial government to build affordable housing on its property.

Other projects play upon churches' heritage features to create vibrant urban spaces.

The Prince Rupert church building, which was constructed in 1925, is now on the real-estate listings. Its future is unknown.

Carol Hadland, a church elder at the First Presbyterian Church, says she'll miss coming to the church. (Carolina de Ryk/CBC)

For Hadland, who is going to try and find a new place of worship, the building will always represent the love of God.

"I think when I look up and see this building, I'll know that yes, God is in this community, in us, not just in the church."

With files from Carolina de Ryk and Daybreak North