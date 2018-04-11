After Humboldt tragedy, mixed emotions for fans as B.C. hockey team boards bus for championship series

It was an emotional goodbye for hockey fans in Prince George Thursday, as the local Junior A hockey team boarded the bus to travel over 9,000 kilometres to Wenatchee, Wash.

There was celebration among the crowd of roughly 200 people, as the Kings have their first-ever shot at becoming championships of the B.C. Hockey League since joining in 1996.

But there was also worry, as the tragedy of the the Humboldt Broncos bus crash hung over those gathered, as well as those boarding the bus.

"Some of them lost some loved ones, some brothers" said Misty McKay, a billet mom with the team.

"As a hockey mom, it's going to be very emotional," she said. "I wanted to have them all sent off with love from the community."

Misty McKay decorates the family truck to support her billet son. 'We're their family,' she said of the Junior A hockey players. (Andrew Kurjata/CBC)

More than 200 people gathered in the parking lot of the team's Rolling Mix Concrete Arena to show them that love, holding signs of support for both the Spruce Kings and Broncos.

Richard Papp, who works in the Kings' concession stand, had his hair dyed in both team's colours.

"Blue for the Prince George Spruce Kings and green for the Humboldt team," he said.

"It's a feeling that you can't describe."

Listen to an audio version of this story by clicking on the player titled 'Go Kings Go: Emotional goodbye for hockey fans in Prince George, B.C.

The CBC's Andrew Kurjata speaks to Prince George hockey fans about their mixed emotions as they see off the Spruce Kings on a 9,000 km bus journey for a league championship game shortly after the tragedy in Humboldt. 3:35

Wesley Mitchell, a first aid attendant for the Kings' home games was there as a member of the Khastan Drummers — a group comprised of members of the Lheidli T'enneh First Nation and named after the Dakelh word for 'fireweed', the plant that springs up following disaster.

"It was pretty emotional," he said.

When something like this happens, it sure makes something like a game of hockey seem unimportant. - Spruce Kings General Manager Mike Hawes

Mitchell said the pending championships games coming so soon after the vigil had left him with mixed emotions.

"You want to have joy for one thing and sorrow for another," he said.

Concession stand workers Richard Papp and Michael Johnson wait for the team to board the bus. (Andrew Kurjata/CBC)

Spruce Kings General Manager Mike Hawes said many on the team were feeling the same way, especially those who knew people on the Humboldt Broncos bus.

"The world is small, but the hockey world is even smaller," he said.

"When something like this happens it sure makes something like a game of hockey seem unimportant."

Still, he said the team would be battling hard against the Wenatchee Warriors on Friday and Saturday night before returning home to Prince George for Games 3 and 4 of the best-of-seven series.

The fan support, he said, had been a big lift for the team.

McKay agreed.

"We're their family," she said. "We're their home away from home."

Roughly 200 people gathered to see the Spruce Kings off on their journey. (Andrew Kurjata/CBC)

Congratulations to the Prince George <a href="https://twitter.com/SpruceKings?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SpruceKings</a>!<br>The hockey team is heading to Wenatchee for games one and two of the Fred Page Cup. Fans gathered at the Rolling Mix Concrete Arena today to meet with the players before they left for playoffs.<br><br>Cheer on your Spruce Kings! <a href="https://t.co/r4TYtDSC6S">pic.twitter.com/r4TYtDSC6S</a> —@CityofPG

