For more than two years, Prince George residents have been trying to save the local roller rink from rising real estate values. Now, a long-time user has stepped in to try and restore the Roll-A-Dome to its former glory.

"It's been a big part of my life," said Jon LaFontaine in explaining his decision to take over the lease for the building.

'[The user groups] that are here don't have any other home ... if they were to lose it.' - Jon LaFontaine

LaFontaine, who works for the City of Prince George, has more than twenty-five years of memories in the building, from playing indoor soccer and ball hockey to roller skating — an experience he shares with many and part of the reason users are passionate about the facility.

LaFontaine has plans to freshen up the Roll-A-Dome with new floors, lighting and exterior as it has fallen into disrepair over the decades. (Andrew Kurjata/CBC)

Constructed in 1952, the building serves as a site for weddings, concerts, flea markets and sporting events, in addition to roller skating.

"It's a busy facility, it's actually hard to book even one hour here," LaFontaine said.

"But [the user groups] that are here don't have any other home if this place was ever to... you know, if they were to lose it."

Land value rising

Although it feels like a community space, the Roll-A-Dome is actually owned by private shareholders who have been approached by developers to sell the site as hotels and car dealerships spring up around it.

Even the city's mascot, Mr. PG, may have to move as real estate values rise.

The intersection of Highways 16 and 97 in Prince George is being eyed by developers, according to city management. (Google Maps)

A "Save the Dome" society was formed in 2015 in an effort to raise $1.5 million in order to purchase the building and turn it over to the organizations that use it.

Prince George isn't the only city to have its roller rink threatened in recent years.

Stardust — a once-popular roller skating rink in Surrey — is slated for destruction in order make way for a 50-storey skyscraper.

The old Stardust building in the Whalley area of Surrey is expected to be replaced with a skyscraper. (Facebook)

LaFontaine wants the Roll-A-Dome to avoid a similar fate, and hopes to partner with user groups to make the building profitable and demonstrate its importance to the city.

"It is going to take the community together to show Prince George that it belongs here," he said.

"It's pretty high-risk to take on something like this... but I think we can do it."

