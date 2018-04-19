Moose enters Prince George man's garage to lick pickup

Tab Baker had quite a surprise this week when he found a moose in his garage.

The moose had decided to wander in and park itself beside his black pickup truck — all just to get a lick of road salt.

The ungulate had entered Baker's rental property in the North Meadows-area of Prince George.

"It definitely gets your attention," said Baker. "I drove by [at] first and said, 'What the heck?' because you don't realize how big they are until you get right up to them."

The video below shows their exchange.