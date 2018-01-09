For the first time ever, the City of Prince George is recognizing the historic value of trees in the community, adding a series of elm and mountain ash planted after World War II to its official heritage register.

The addition marks a wider trend in Canada of adding natural features to heritage lists.

"Heritage goes actually far beyond just the built, bricks-and-mortar environment," said Prince George Heritage Commission chair Caroline Ross, adding that other communities in the province have already taken the step of including trees in their own registries.

The Millar Addition neighbourhood is enhanced by the elm trees planted in the 1950s, the Heritage Commission says. (City of Prince George)

Victoria has a tree preservation bylaw, which protects some native species of trees over 50 cm in height from being destroyed or altered without a permit. Any tree with a diameter of more than 80 cm is also protected.

In Surrey, two centuries-old cedars have heritage designation and new additions have been built around the trees.

The Prince George trees are relatively new, with their roots dating back to 1949.

That year, members of the Rotary Club planted mountain ash and American elms along Vancouver Street downtown, with a vision of creating the tree-lined neighbourhood that exists today.

Elm and mountain ash trees on Vancouver St. have also been added to the Heritage Register. (Trelle Morrow)

At the time, Rotarian Martin Caine was quoted as saying, "I can envision the time 50 years from now, when there will be a nice tree-shaded boulevard with green verges where the tired men and women of Prince George will stroll".

The other set of trees to be added are cedars planted in the Millar Addition, just outside of the downtown core, throughout the 1950s.

They were additions to a neighbourhood that occupied primarily by war veterans as part of a federal housing program.

"Those trees really became an identifiable feature for the communities," said Ross. "The fact that those trees are still standing and are still serving that purpose is something we wanted to recognize."

Knox United Church still up for consideration

The other additions to the heritage register are Quinson Elmentary School, built in the 1960s, and the 10th Ave. Taylor House. Constructed in 1920, the house was home to two of the city's earliest mayors.

The city opted not to include Knox United Church, which recently held its final service. Instead, the heritage commission will speak to the building's new management about including it in a future registry.

The Knox United Church was originally set to be included in the Prince George Heritage Register but that has been delayed since the congregation decided to stop holding services there after Dec. 31 and the building's future is unclear. (Andrew Kurjata/CBC)

Though being included in the heritage registry doesn't offer any protection, Ross said it is important to recognize physical features in the city's history, and said she hoped more natural features would be included in future years.