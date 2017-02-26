A Prince George, B.C. theatre company hopes to raise $50,000 for equipment for a new breast health clinic in the city from its performance of the Joe DiPietro play The Last Romance.

It's a very personal cause for producer Anne Laughlin.

"I was diagnosed with a blood cancer in August of 2014 and I was taken care of so well," she told Radio West host Audrey McKinnon. "I thought that I could pay it back a little bit to the community."

A previous fundraiser Miracle Theatre organized raised $42,000 for a local food bank.

Director and set designer Ted Price says it isn't easy or cheap putting together their productions, but others in the community have volunteered and donated to make it all possible.

"It's hard to find somebody who hasn't had [cancer] touch their family or circle of friends," he said. "There's more than half a dozen in our circle, and indeed, one of them even died five or six weeks ago."

Miracle Theatre has already raised $24,000 between ticket sales, private donations concessions and raffle tickets.

The Last Romance will be at ArtSpace in Prince George every evening except Mondays until March 5.

With files from CBC Radio One's Radio West

