Skip to Main Content
Prince George-bound plane makes emergency landing after returning to YVR

Notifications

New

Prince George-bound plane makes emergency landing after returning to YVR

Crew forced to shut down one of two engines after problem develop soon after takeoff.

Crew forced to shut down one engine before plane blew a tire upon landing

Karin Larsen · CBC News ·
A plane similar to this one had to turn back to YVR and make an emergency landing after one of its two engines developed a problem. (airlines470/Flickr/Wikimedia Commons)

A flight out of Vancouver International Airport blew a tire making an emergency landing after it was forced to turn back due to engine trouble.

According to Douglas McCrea, president of Central Mountain Air, flight 753 bound for Prince George developed a problem in one of its two engines 10 minutes after take off from YVR at 10:05 this morning. 

The engine was shut down as a precautionary measure and the plane made a U-turn.

None of the 11 passengers or two crew members was injured.

The Beechcraft 1900 pressurized twin-engine turboprop aircraft is undergoing a maintenance inspection.

McCrea says the passengers will be rebooked on another plane.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us