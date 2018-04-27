Prince George-bound plane makes emergency landing after returning to YVR

A flight out of Vancouver International Airport blew a tire making an emergency landing after it was forced to turn back due to engine trouble.

According to Douglas McCrea, president of Central Mountain Air, flight 753 bound for Prince George developed a problem in one of its two engines 10 minutes after take off from YVR at 10:05 this morning.

The engine was shut down as a precautionary measure and the plane made a U-turn.

None of the 11 passengers or two crew members was injured.

The Beechcraft 1900 pressurized twin-engine turboprop aircraft is undergoing a maintenance inspection.

McCrea says the passengers will be rebooked on another plane.