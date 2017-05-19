Justin Trudeau is in British Columbia again today to meet with members of the Filipino and Sikh communities.

The prime minister's West Coast visit has so far involved a secretive meeting at a Microsoft CEO Summit near Seattle and a sit-down with Washington state Governor Jay Inslee.

Protesters gathered yesterday outside the hotel where the two leaders met and criticized Trudeau's environmental record, saying his support for pipelines is at odds with his stance on global warming.

The group of about a dozen people demanded that the prime minister rescind his support for Keystone XL and the Trans Mountain expansion, two pipelines that have generated considerable debate in the U.S.

Trudeau also stopped by a studio owned by Electronics Arts Canada in the Vancouver area, where he showcased a new virtual camera used by video game designers.

Getting a different perspective this afternoon – thanks to the team at @EA for the motion capture demo & tour. pic.twitter.com/I8HHBYFjXi — @JustinTrudeau

He later attended for a roundtable at Electronic Arts with business leaders from health care, clean technology, digital animation and visual effects.

Trudeau ended the day speaking at a Liberal party fundraiser in downtown Vancouver.