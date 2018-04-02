Prices of prescribed generic drugs fall by 25-40%

As of April 1, the prices of nearly 70 commonly prescribed generic drugs have gone down — in some cases, by 25 to 40 per cent compared to their brand-name equivalents.

Canada's generic drug industry first made the announcement of the price drop back in January, in exchange for suspending open tenders for five years.

Mark Labonte, a pharmacist at West End Medicine Centre in New Westminster, B.C., said the discounts will apply to drugs affecting a variety of ailments.

"Blood pressure, cholesterol, depression — there's some seizure medication [that] went down as well. It's kind of across the whole board," he said.

The rollbacks will more than triple the number of drugs discounted under a previous, similar initiative.

"Ones that were already more commonly prescribed went down already a year or two ago. So, this is kind of the second wave of it, with the second most commonly prescribed ones [now] lowered as well," said Labonte.

"For anyone who has coverage, they probably aren't really going to notice much of a difference — for cash-paying customers, they'll know more."

The lower prices are expected to save public drug plans up to $3 billion over the next five years.

