Thirty-three homes burned to the ground this summer in Pressy Lake, B.C. and residents are still waiting for answers about what was done to protect the buildings in the two weeks between evacuation orders being issued and flames reaching the community.

Jackie Tegart, the Liberal MLA for Fraser-Nicola, went to Pressy Lake over the weekend to meet with residents.

She said that they have been told to file Freedom of Information requests to find out what, if anything, was done to protect their homes.

"They are asking for basic reports and information in regards to the process at Pressy Lake and that should be public information," Tegart told CBC host of Radio West Sarah Penton.

The B.C. Wildfire Service previously told Radio West that it is investigating the issue.

Looking for answers

The residents she met with, Tegart said, don't fault the first responders who fought the fires but want answers from the provincial government about what protective measures were taken.

"They have nothing but praise for the people who were on the front lines," she said.

"But they do have some concerns around whether there was structural protection. They are asking B.C. Wildfire [Service] and are being told that they should do a Freedom of Information [request]."

First steps for answers

Tegart brought up the issue in parliament during Question Period on Thursday, asking for the information to be released. She has since received a letter from the minister of Citizens' Services Jinny Sims about holding a meeting soon.

Tegart said she is optimistic as long as the information request is granted.

"The first step is to meet with the minister as soon as possible and make sure that she has that information for us and then we will move forward from there," Tegart said.

