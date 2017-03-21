Health Canada is warning people not to use several types of unauthorized drugs seized from a Richmond distributor.

Products seized from EPCA Shipping Inc. at 1115-11871 Horseshoe Way in Richmond B.C., which Health Canada says is the Canadian distribution centre for Extremepeptides.com, include drugs promoted to treat a wide variety of medical conditions.

"The products are promoted to treat cancer, infertility, respiratory diseases, enlarged thyroid and erectile dysfunction and are labelled to contain various prescription drugs that may pose serious risks to the health of Canadians," the health agency said in a written warning on its website.

Health Canada says the seized drugs include:

Anastrozole: used to treat postmenopausal women with breast cancer

Clenbuterol: a veterinary drug used to treat respiratory diseases in horses

Clomiphene: used in women to treat some types of infertility

Ketotifen: an add-on medication in the treatment of chronic asthma in children

Letrozole: used to treat breast cancer in postmenopausal women

Sildenafil: used to treat erectile dysfunction

T3 (also known as Liothyronine): used to treat hypothyroidism or enlarged thyroid gland

Tadalafil: used to treat erectile dysfunction

Tamoxifen: used to treat breast cancer

Toremifene: used to treat breast cancer in postmenopausal women

The national health agency says it is working with the Canada Border Services Agency to stop the importing of these drugs into Canada.

They advise people stop using these drugs and contact a health professional if they have concerns.

Adverse events from health products can be reported to Health Canada by calling 1-866-234-2345.