A Kelowna-area woman has been charged with threatening B.C. Premier Christy Clark and MLA Steve Thomson during the recent election campaign.

Pavla Janeckova is facing two charges of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm on or about April 30, 2017 in Kelowna.

The incident appears to have occurred during the recent election campaign, but it seems Clark was not in Kelowna at the time.

Both Clark and Thomson, who was recently elected speaker of the legislature, represent Kelowna ridings.

No others details of the incident have been released.

Janeckova, who was born in 1963 according to court documents, is scheduled to appear in Kelowna Provincial Court on June 30.

The charges were approved by special prosecutor Kris Prechet, according to spokesperson Dan McLaughlin.