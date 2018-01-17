A Valentine's Day byelection has been scheduled to replace Christy Clark as MLA for Kelowna West.

Premier John Horgan has announced the vote will take place on Feb. 14, a little more than six months after the seat was vacated.

Clark resigned as MLA on Aug. 4 after failing to gain the confidence of the legislature for her minority B.C. Liberal government.

The Liberals have announced former MLA Ben Stewart as their candidate, while Shelley Cook will run for the NDP and Robert Stupka for the Green Party.

In 2013, Stewart gave up his seat in the same riding, then known as Westside-Kelowna, to allow Clark a chance to win a spot in the legislature after she lost her former seat in Vancouver-Point Grey.