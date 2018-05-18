Pregnant woman loses baby after targeted double shooting in East Vancouver

A 31-year-old Vancouver woman is in critical condition after losing her baby in a targeted double shooting at an East Vancouver apartment early Friday morning.

According to a release from Vancouver Police, an unidentified suspect entered the woman's home on Industrial Avenue near Scotia Street and shot her just before 6 a.m. She was in the third trimester of her pregnancy.

The victim called 9-1-1 reporting that she had been shot and the suspect had left.

Officers arrived on scene minutes later to discover a 23-year-old Langley man in the same apartment had also been shot.

He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

"It's still very early in the investigation, but initial information leads us to believe this was a targeted shooting, unrelated to gang conflict," VPD's Const. Jason Doucette said.

Detectives from the VPD's Major Crime Section are asking anyone with information about this shooting — or who was in the area around the time of the incident — to call them at 604-717-2541 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.