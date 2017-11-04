RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are investigating after a male boy, described as a pre-teen, fell multiple stories from an apartment building at 3771 Bartlett Court in Burnaby Saturday afternoon.

An information officer with RCMP says the victim died on impact. It's unclear if he fell from a window or a balcony.

Sgt. Dale Carr says the fall was most likely accidental.

A preteen child has died after falling from a multi-level apartment building in Burnaby, near Lougheed Town Centre @cbcnewsbc pic.twitter.com/G8ITd4D6jE — @CoryCorreia

