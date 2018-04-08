Vigil planned in Ladner, B.C., for Humboldt hockey players

A vigil is planned at a church in Ladner, B.C. for the victims of a tragic bus crash in Saskatchewan that killed 15 people and injured 14.

It takes place at 6 p.m. PT at the Lighthouse Church at 5545 Ladner Trunk Road.

Most of the people on the bus were players and staff of the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team.

The B.C. vigil is organized by Danny Stebeck and coincides with one being held in Humboldt.

The bus collided with a transport truck near Tisdale, Sask. on Friday.