Vigil planned in Ladner, B.C., for Humboldt hockey players

Prayer vigil to be held at Lighthouse Church at 6 p.m. at 5545 Ladner Trunk Rd.

CBC News ·
Members of the Humboldt Broncos ranged in age from 16 to 21. (Humboldt Broncos/Twitter)

A vigil is planned at a church in Ladner, B.C. for the victims of a tragic bus crash in Saskatchewan that killed 15 people and injured 14. 

It takes place at 6 p.m. PT  at the Lighthouse Church at 5545 Ladner Trunk Road.

Most of the people on the bus were players and staff of the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team.

The B.C. vigil is organized by Danny Stebeck and coincides with one being held in Humboldt.

The bus collided with a transport truck near Tisdale, Sask. on Friday.

