BC Hydro says it could be midday before several hundred homes and businesses in Surrey have power again, following a single car crash early this morning.

RCMP say a car took out a power pole in the Cloverdale area (near 64th Avenue and 184th Street) at about 2 a.m. PT, almost demolishing the pole and the vehicle.

The 42-year-old driver was injured and remains in hospital but police believe the Surrey resident will recover.

As hydro crews work to restore power, police are investigating the cause of the crash and want to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash, or the vehicle before it hit the pole.