B'nai Brith Canada has condemned the actions of whoever put up anti-Semitic posters and chalkboard drawings at the University of British Columbia over the Remembrance Day weekend in Vancouver.

On Nov. 11, the student newspaper called the Ubyssey reported that the entrances to the War Memorial Gym were plastered with posters glorifying Nazi Germany.

One poster touts Nazi soldiers as the "true heroes of WW2" and offers links to hateful websites. Another bore a swastika and described Nazism as "anti-degenerate."

The posters were found Saturday, the same day the school hosted Remembrance Day ceremonies.

Philip Steenkamp, vice-president of external relations for the University of B.C. — said campus security took down the posters as soon as they were made aware of them, and that the university takes incidents of hate and racism very seriously.

Two days earlier, on the anniversary of Kristallnacht or the "night of broken glass" on Nov. 9, 1938. in Germany — the night violence broke out against Jews which resulted in thousands of businesses and synagogues trashed and looted — a chalk drawing was found in the UBC forestry building with a "Heil Hitler" message.

RCMP investigated both incidents, but could not find any suspects, said UBC RCMP Const. Kevin Ray.

"Once again, we see anti-Semitism and neo-Nazism raising their ugly heads at a B.C. university," said Michael Mostyn, chief executive officer of B'nai Brith Canada.

A neo-Nazi poster put up at the University of British Columbia just before Remembrance Day. (The Ubyssey)

"These disturbing incidents constitute a threat to Jewish students and other minorities on campus, as well as an unforgivable insult to Canadian veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice to defeat Nazi tyranny."

Earlier in November, posters targeting Jews were found at the University of Victoria.

Publicity around the removal of those posters was followed by a "tidal wave" of hateful comments on social media, according to anti-racism activists, who fear the far-right rallies seen this summer in Charlottesville, W.Va — which saw similar posters plastered around many U.S. universities — may be emboldening racists in Canada.