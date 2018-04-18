Port Moody to pilot free trolley service for the summer

If you live in, or will be visiting Port Moody this summer, you might find it a little easier to get around town.

The city is piloting a trolley service in the downtown area with hopes it will relieve parking issues in public parks.

The trolley will run in a loop from east to west across the city. Although there are no designated stops, the proposed route will connect riders with Inlet Park, Rocky Point Park and the two Evergreen SkyTrain stations.

Port Moody Mayor Mike Clay said the city is hoping the trolley will make the area accessible to more people.

"We're really trying to get people to walk and cycle and get around the city without use of the car," he said.

The proposed route for the Port Moody trolley. (Translink)

"So somebody could come to Port Moody on the train, jump off, get on the trolley, and be down at the park and enjoy taking in a concert or something like that."

Clay said the pilot project will cost around $50,000 and will run from mid-June to the end of August.

It's a city-run initiative, but Clay is hoping they can sit down with TransLink after the project ends and discuss future plans for the trolley.

"I hope that once we are able to demonstrate the success of the service then we'll sit down with them and say here's what's working, and maybe you guys can rearrange your bus schedules to not duplicate what we're already doing," he said.

The trolley will be free and will run from 4 p.m. to midnight on Friday, and 2 p.m. to midnight on Saturdays and Sundays.