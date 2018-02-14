Police in Port Moody, B.C., are warning residents about a telephone scam that involves an automated voice message in which the caller identifies himself as a police officer and demands the recipient return the call or risk police investigation.

Legitimate officers would identify themselves by name and rank, said Const. Jason Maschke of the Port Moody Police.

Maschke says such scams tend to pop up more frequently around tax season and typically make illegitimate threats of arrest if payments are not made via the internet or Western Union.

Police say neither they nor the Canada Revenue Agency would call to demand immediate payment under threat of arrest.

Police advise residents to simply ignore the calls.