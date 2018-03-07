A B.C. Supreme Court judge has sentenced a man to 18 years in prison for setting fire to his Port moody home in a fit of rage and killing his wife.

The man cannot be named because of a publication ban.

He pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter and one count of arson with a disregard for human life.

At his sentencing hearing on Wednesday, the judge called it a case of spousal homicide that shook the family and the community as a whole.

"The crimes he pleaded guilty to are shocking, senseless and horrific," said Justice Verhoeven.

'The senseless killing of an innocent woman'

Police were called to the family home in Port Moody in July 2016 for a domestic incident. They arrived to find smoke coming out of the house. Inside, they found the man trying to put out the flames with a blanket.

As they brought him out, officers heard screams inside from his wife. She suffered burns to 98 per cent of her body and later died.

Some of their children were also inside at the time but made it out safely. One of the children came home as the incident was unfolding to see their mother on fire.

In explaining the reasoning for the sentence, Justice Verhoeven talked about the impact the crimes had on the couple's children.

"This was the senseless killing of an innocent woman, " said Justice Verhoeven.

"The children lost their mother in horrifying circumstances ... their lives were shattered."

Both the Crown and the defence filed a joint submission for an 18 year sentence for the manslaughter charge and a 10 year sentence for the arson charge, both sentences to be served concurrently.

On Wednesday, Justice Verhoeven accepted that submission.

With credit for time served, he has 15.5 years remaining on his prison sentence.