Port Moody police say thieves broke into three unlocked cars along the 100-block of April Road early morning on Sunday.

In the case of one of the vehicles, police say the robbery was caught on surveillance video.

According to Const. Jason Maschke, a suspect was seen rummaging through the car around 4 a.m. for several minutes before leaving.

Then, Maschke says, about 20 minutes later, a darker‐coloured, newer model Dodge "quad‐cab" pickup pulled up and two men got out.

In the black-and-white surveillance video released by the police, two men approach the car and open it up and look around using a flashlight.

According to police, the suspects spent the next two-and-a-half minutes unloading approximately $3,000 worth of sports equipment — including a hockey bag, skates, hockey sticks, a telescope, binoculars and an iPhone 5.

The two men then got back into the truck and drove away.

To view the surveillance video, go to the Port Moody Police Department website.

Police say they don't know if these thefts are related to a "smash and grab" they say happened earlier that night, about a 10 minute drive away, along the 1000-block of Alderside Road.

In that case, thieves stole approximately $4,000 in golf and curling equipment from a locked vehicle.

Police are reminding the public not to leave valuables in their cars and to make sure they are securely locked.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is being asked to contact Port Moody Police or Crime Stoppers.