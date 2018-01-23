Homes and businesses near a Canadian Pacific Railway yard in Port Coquitlam, B.C., were evacuated after a truck and a train car collided Monday night, sparking a large fire.

The 6:35 p.m. PT collision caused no injuries, the City of Port Coquitlam said in a statement, and Canadian Pacific says there are no toxic materials on the train.

Port Coquitlam fire Chief Nick Delmonico said the evacuations mostly affected businesses in the area, which were shuttered from Shaughnessy Street to Coast Meridian Road on Lougheed Highway and along part of the Mary Hill Bypass.

The city said on Twitter that Lougheed Highway — a major route through the city that divides the north and south sides of town — was closed from Shaughnessy Street to the Oxford Connector.

The tanker truck loaded with ethanol burns behind a Canadian Pacific locomotive Monday night. (Shane MacKichan)

While the chief said earlier in the evening no homes were evacuated, a spokesperson for the city later said about 200 people were ordered from their homes. As of 10 p.m. PT they were being allowed to return.

While toxic chemicals were not a concern, Delmonico said, further explosions were.

"There's other cars with other fuels… We do have the diesel tanks on the cars as well that we're concerned for," he said. "If they decide to go, there's a problem there as well."

Specialized foam trucks were called in from Abbotsford, the chief said. He said the plan is to let the fire burn itself out.

The city tweeted that the fire was under control by 10 p.m. PT but crews would continue to keep an eye on it.

Authorities evacuated an area around the train yard near Shaughnessy Street and the Lougheed Highway in Port Coquitlam, B.C. (@belleamanda/Twitter)

Major route closed

According to the city, the fire was sparked when a truck carrying ethanol struck a Canadian Pacific train car.

However, a statement from the railway said it was actually the train that hit the truck at the yard's entrance onto Lougheed Highway.

"CP crews are responding to the incident, working closely with local police and local fire," a spokesperson wrote. "Public and employee safety will be the primary focus as crews continue to respond."

Pictures from the scene on social media showed a sizeable blaze.