An investigation has concluded that a Port Coquitlam man involved in a shootout with police last week did not die from a self-inflicted wound, as initial reports suggested.

Police originally reported that a "distraught male" had died after exchanging gunfire with RCMP in Port Coquitlam on the evening of June 18, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

In a release issued Monday, the the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C said an autopsy has since shown that the man's death was not self-inflicted.

The IIO says it is continuing to investigate the incident to determine whether police actions were appropriate.

The police watchdog also says it is conducting a separate investigation into "serious injuries" sustained in the following hours by a male relative of the man who died.

The IIO is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact their witness line at 1-855-446-8477.