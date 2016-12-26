A Vancouver Island skateboarder wants to give back to the sport he loves in the community where he developed his passion for it.

Zackery Tatoosh is raising money for a new skate park in Port Alberni, B.C., because he says the existing one, 20 years old, is in pretty rough shape.

"Skateboarding is a great outlet for people to come out and express themselves and just have a positive outlook on life," he told All Points West host Robyn Burns.

"I'm 22, turning 23 this year. I'm getting a lot older, I know I won't be in the sport for a long time, so I want to make a difference for the new generation coming up these days 'cause they're going to be the kids who make a difference."

Tatoosh says the current skate park is very outdated by modern standards. He'd like to see something at the same level as Cedar Park in Nanaimo.

Tatoosh says it will take donations and city funds together to make the park a reality. His goal is to raise $50,000 from the community, and his estimate is it will cost $250,000 in total to build the park.

He has set up a Gofundme page to collect contributions.

With files from CBC Radio One's All Points West

To hear the full story, click the audio labelled: Port Alberni skateboarder raising money for new park