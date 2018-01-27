It's easy to fall out of love with Vancouver during the cold and damp winter months, but as part of an initiative to combat seasonal social isolation a local woman is hosting a picnic in a park on Saturday. Rain or shine.

Christina Jewel decided to take a chance and create a free pop-up restaurant serving a pancakes-style dinner at Dude Chilling Park, near East 7th Avenue near Kingsway, with an event called Short winter, Never-ending Picnic.

Jewel was only expecting perhaps a dozen people to show up, but the Facebook event blew up and 1,800 people have indicated they are interested.

"Originally, it was meant to be a private sit-down dinner with full dinner service and free food for anyone who came, but I decided to turn it into something more open, more collaborative, allowing people to bring their own food and bring their own shelters so I don't have to worry about 1,800 people," Jewel told On The Coast guest host Laura Lynch.

Jewel has hosted similar pop-up events that she called the Restaurant in the Forest, which drew enthusiastic crowds. As people approached a set table, she'd say, "You, yes you. You're invited, come sit with us."

Jewel has hosted other pop-up dining events in the past, but Saturday's event is the first one she's advertised. (Christina Jewel/Facebook)

"People arrive without having any expectations. There have been a number of different characters who have come and sat down and told stories."

Keep fun in the city

Originally from Toronto, Jewel said she found people there went out of their way to make the city fun in the winter. Here on the West Coast, she feels same effort isn't made.

"I find in Vancouver if you're not having fun, then the solution is to leave," she said. "It's not really about making the city fun, it's about finding something else to do."

Jewel received a grant from the Vancouver organization Frida and Frank to help with costs.

There's a pancake breakfast before the main picnic event, which is reservation only, but the public is invited to join in at 6 P.M. PST on Saturday, Jan 27 at Dude Chilling park for free hot chocolate and a collective potluck dinner.

With files from On The Coast