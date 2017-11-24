Annette Poitras had a happy hospital bed reunion Friday afternoon with two of the dogs that were at her side while she was lost in the wilderness this weekend.

Chloe, the dog walker's border collie, immediately jumped onto the bed with Poitras as the 56-year-old woman recovered from spending two very wet nights in heavy forest on Coquitlam's Burke Mountain. Boxer Roxy, who belongs to a client, offered a few kisses as well.

Dogs Chloe, left, and Roxy reunite with Annette Poitras after they were rescued from the forest in Coquitlam. (Marcel Poitras)

Poitras and three dogs had set off on Monday for a two-hour walk in the woods, but she slipped on a log as they made their way out, injuring her side so seriously she couldn't walk any farther.

After an extensive search in wet and stormy conditions, rescuers used a helicopter long line to pluck her to safety on Wednesday.

Poitras's husband, Marcel, told CBC on Friday that she is in good spirits, but still has a lot of pain in her back and is not ready to be released from hospital.

The third dog that was with Poitras during her ordeal, a puggle named Bubba, was not present for the reunion at Royal Columbian Hospital.

With files from Susana da Silva