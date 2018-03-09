Canada's first modern-day polygamy conviction is expected to be upheld or tossed from court Friday morning.

Winston Blackmore and James Oler were found guilty of having multiple wives in B.C. Supreme Court last July, but they're now arguing the nation's polygamy law is invalid under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Both men have been leaders in the small community of Bountiful in southeastern B.C. They argue that polygamy law infringes on their charter rights to freedom of religion and expression.

The convictions have not been entered pending the outcome of the constitutional arguments, which are being heard in B.C. Supreme Court as they are part of the men's defence against the original charges and not an appeal.

If Friday's decision says Canada's polygamy law — the one under which Blackmore and Oler were convicted — is valid under the charter, their convictions stand. If the ruling says otherwise, the convictions won't be entered.

Winston Blackmore leaves the Bountiful community centre in 2013.

Last year, court heard residents are members of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which condones plural marriage.

Blackmore was found to have married more than two dozen women, while Oler had five wives.

In December, Blackmore argued that he believed he was allowed to practice polygamy because he wasn't charged when police investigated allegations about his multiple wives in the 1990s.

Winston Blackmore speaks with reporters outside court in Cranbrook, B.C. on July 24, 2017. He was guilty of marrying two dozen women that same month. Jeff McIntosh (Jeff McIntosh/Canadian Press)

His lawyer, Blaire Suffredine, argued the unions were never legal marriages, but common-law relationships sanctioned by Blackmore's church, which carry no legal weight.

Special prosecutor Peter Wilson argued Blackmore was always at risk of prosecution, even though Canada's polygamy laws have in the past been constitutionally vague.

Wilson said the B.C. Supreme Court has already ruled that it is not unconstitutional to charge someone with polygamy, as noted in a 2011 reference case.

"The release of the polygamy reference was a sea change in the legal landscape,'' he said during legal arguments in December. "Nothing could have been more significant to a charging decision, in the circumstances of this case, than that.''

