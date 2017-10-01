What does politics have in common with mixed martial arts? More than you might think.

In both arenas, contenders duke it out against their rivals to take home the title — and those contenders often use walk-out music to hype up both themselves and their devoted fans.

Justin Pierrot, an MMA blogger based in Vancouver, critiques the walk-out music choices of mixed martial arts fighters in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). He joined On the Coast host Stephen Quinn to analyze the walk-out song choices candidates have been using in the rapidly accelerating B.C. Liberal leadership race — and a few edge cases, as well.

What's in a song?

Walk-out music, Pierrot says, is all about grabbing attention.

"You want to make yourself instantly memorable," he said. "You want people to, as soon as they hear the opening strains of a song, associate it with you."

That's why it's important to pick a song not just with appropriate lyrics, Pierrot says, but one that's unique.

"In ultimate fighting, as in politics, people don't always get that," he said. "That's why you have so many politicians making their way onto a stage to Tom Petty's 'Won't Back Down' and things like that."

"If you want to stand out, you have to find the little touches. Maybe go into something in your CD collection that's high energy [and] has a really recognizable hook that people don't always hear."

Critiquing the candidates

POLITICIAN: Diane Watts (B.C. Liberals)

SONG: [unknown instrumental]

PIERROT'S VERDICT: "Not the best choice, because it just sounds like generic worship music you'd hear at an evangelical church."

POLITICIAN: Andrew Wilkinson (B.C. Liberals)

SONG: The Only One by Bif Naked

PIERROT'S VERDICT: "The Bif Naked choice by Andrew Wilkinson is inspired because not only is it a great song — it's fairly unique, and it's local. He's in touch with his constituents. [Although] I would picture her as more of a Green Party voter."

POLITICIAN: Michael Lee (B.C. Liberals)

SONG: Can't Stop the Feeling by Justin Timberlake

PIERROT'S VERDICT: "It's a good song, and nobody's really claimed it yet. I don't really know Michael Lee, I haven't had a chance to listen to him, so I can't say how much it reflects his personality or if he's using it to try and soften his image. But it's a great song and it's certainly going to get a crowd fired up."

POLITICIAN: John Horgan (B.C. NDP)

SONG: Believe in Me by Sloan

PIERROT'S VERDICT: "Great choice. Very underrated Canadian artist. They've got a knack for hooks. And it's a great song for a politician because: yes, believe in me, believe in what I can do for this province."

POLITICIAN: Charlie Angus (federal NDP)

SONG: People Have the Power by Patti Smith

PIERROT'S VERDICT: "Again with the message, it's great. It's very on-point for Charlie Angus. Not the most energetic song, but [good] for its era."

BONUS ROUND: Pierrot's recommendation for any candidate still looking for the ideal walk-out song

SONG: Knocking at the Door by the Arkells

PIERROT'S VERDICT: "That intro, the build with the drums, the horns, and of course, knocking at the door. Knocking at the door of leadership, knocking at the door of taking this province to the next level. And plus it's just a fantastic song and we're not hearing it enough."

With files from CBC Radio One's On the Coast.