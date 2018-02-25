B.C.'s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office (IIO), is looking into a fatal incident Saturday between a man and officers with the Chilliwack RCMP.

The IIO says that at about 2 p.m. PT, RCMP responded to reports of a parental abduction involving a male suspect and a female child.

"A father was exercising his right to a supervised visit with his child and he left with the child contrary to the terms of the order of the terms governing that visit," said Ron MacDonald, chief civilian director of the IIO.

Before officers arrived, investigators say the father was confronted by a man who was supervising the visit. The supervisor then struggled to restrain the father near the intersection of Vedder Road and Well Road.

A man has died after Chilliwack RCMP used a taser near the intersection of Vedder Road and Well Road. (Craig Hill / The Valley Voice)

According to police, officers arrived and used a conducted energy weapon, better known as a taser, on the man, sending him into medical distress.

Police administered first aid and paramedics were called, but the man died a short time later.

The man's daughter was at the scene when he was tasered, according to the Independent Investigations Office.

IIO investigators are on scene obtaining physical evidence and are asking for any witnesses to come forward.

The IIO investigates all incidents involving police officers that result in serious injury or death.